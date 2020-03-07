Adam Hixson, BASF, technical service representative, Lubbock, Texas, will lead the Texas Plant Protection Association as president for 2020.
The TPPA Board of Directors recently met in College Station, and along with Hixson, announced the following slate of officers: Chairman of the Board H. Ray Smith, Biological Research Services, Inc., College Station, Texas; Vice President and Program Chairman Josh McGinty, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Corpus Christi; Incoming VP and Poster Chairman Ronnie Schnell, Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension, College Station; Incoming VP-Elect Caroline Land, Syngenta Crop Protection, Katy; Executive Director Bob Sasser, Texas Plant Protection Association, Conroe; Secretary Tony Driver, Syngenta Crop Protection, Crawford, Texas.
The following were elected to the TPPA Board as new members: Dan Hale, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, College Station; Eric Castner, FMC, Weatherford; Kyle Maruska, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Taylor; Cliff Mock, Cliff Mock Consulting, Alvin; Shane Halfmann, Americot, College Station.
Scott Nolte, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, was appointed as a coordinator for posters and awards for graduate students in the Crop & Soil Science and Entomology Departments. Elizabeth Pierson, Texas A&M AgriLife Research was appointed as a coordinator for posters and awards for graduate students in the Plant Pathology and Horticultural Sciences Departments.
The board selected December 8 to 9, 2020, as the dates for the 32th Annual Texas Plant Protection Conference to be held in Bryan, Texas.
For additional information www.TexasPlantProtection.com.
