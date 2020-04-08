A team from the Texas A&M Forest Service has been working every day since March 16, including weekends, to help organize and prepare shipments of personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 outbreak response items at a Texas warehouse.
The 10-member TFS crew has been working in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to process donations, track items and prepare shipments to fulfill orders statewide.
Crews are now working 24-hour shifts to be available for needed items for the COVID-19 response. They continue to receive personal protective equipment to put into inventory, and the operation is now prepared to ship this equipment to fulfill orders across the state as requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.