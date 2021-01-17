Every January, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency urges everyone across the United States to test their homes for radon gas. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can seep into homes from the ground and, in some cases, well water supply.
Much of EPA Region 7 states—Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska—have counties with elevated indoor radon screening levels. EPA developed the Radon Zone Map in 1993 to identify areas of the U.S. with the potential for elevated indoor radon levels.
Each year over 21,000 American lives are lost due to radon-induced lung cancer. Testing for radon can be as simple as stopping by your local home improvement store to pick up a do-it-yourself testing kit, often found for less than $20. Test kits can also be purchased online, or individuals can hire a qualified professional to conduct a radon test. Contact your state or tribal radon program for advice.
To date, tens of millions of homes have been tested for radon, and nearly two million with high radon levels have been fixed through the efforts of state and local radon programs, radon service providers, non-profit health organizations, and federal agencies. However, EPA estimates that millions of homes with high levels of radon remain. Take the simple step today to protect your loved ones: Test. Fix. Save a Life.
