Dusky Terry has been named president of ITC Great Plains, Topeka, Kansas, where he will provide leadership and strategic direction as the business unit head for the electric transmission operating company serving parts of Kansas and Oklahoma. Terry joined ITC in 2019 as vice president, ITC Holdings Corp. and president of ITC Midwest—positions he will maintain while also leading ITC Great Plains.
“ITC Great Plains has earned a reputation for operational excellence, strong local relationships, and enhanced electric transmission reliability,” Terry said. “Modernizing the power grid is key to meeting consumer demands for low-cost, reliable energy from diverse generation sources. The company remains a committed partner in driving energy solutions across Kansas and Oklahoma.” Terry has spent the past four years leading ITC Midwest, which owns, operates and maintains more than 6,600 miles of high-voltage electric transmission infrastructure serving much of Iowa and parts of Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri, with a project in development in Wisconsin. Under Terry’s leadership, ITC Midwest has successfully completed several major transmission projects over the past few years to significantly improve system reliability and enhance grid resilience.
