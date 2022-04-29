From record high temperatures to record cold, severe storms to ongoing drought, in typical March fashion the Plains weather was all over the board. That’s not even mentioning fires, strong winds and blowing dust that all impacted at least some parts of the Plains.
The northern Plains also experienced an early spring winter storm around the middle of the month including blizzard conditions, which strained young livestock.
One example of the extreme temperatures was a record low of 0 degrees Fahrenheit in Bismarck, North Dakota, on April 16. This is the latest temperature at 0 degrees or colder in that spot on record.
The cold was also felt farther south into the central and southern Plains with concerns for winter wheat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. On April 14, record lows were noted in Sidney, Nebraska, Colby, Kansas, and Dalhart, Texas, with 4 degrees, 9 degrees and 22 degrees, respectively.
On the other end of the thermometer, just a couple of days earlier record highs were set. On April 12, this included Grand Island, Nebraska, and Concordia, Kansas, where temperatures soared to 92 degrees. It was even warmer that day in Laredo and Del Rio, Texas, where readings of 103 degrees posted new records for the day.
Looking at current worldwide observations, La Niña conditions continue and will do so through at least the summer months. There’s a decent shot La Niña will remain through the fall too.
For the month of May, temperatures are forecast from average to above normal from the southern Plains into southern Nebraska.
The above normal readings will likely continue even further out through July for all of the southern to central Plains.
Unfortunately, the outlook for precipitation is not favorable considering ongoing drought.
For the month of May, precipitation numbers will likely fall below average from the southern to central Plains with the exceptions of eastern Texas and eastern Oklahoma.
Through July, concerns with lack of precipitation will likely continue from Nebraska south to Kansas along with western Oklahoma and western Texas.
This lines up with expected drought concerns in the next several months. At least some level of drought is anticipated to remain or develop for most of the southern to central Plains, except in eastern areas of Texas and Oklahoma.
I’m always keeping an eye to the sky (and the weather patterns), so watch for June’s update.
Editor’s note: Regina Bird grew up on a farm near Belleville, Kansas. The views from the farm helped spur her interest in weather. Following high school, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Kansas. She currently works as a meteorologist for NTV and KFXL in central Nebraska. Follow her on Twitter: @ReginaBirdWX
