Filing taxes can be challenging, especially if you are new to running a farm business or USDA programs or you are trying to forecast your farm's tax bill.
To support farmers and ranchers, USDA is partnering with tax experts from across the country to connect producers to information and resources related to taxes and USDA program payments.
Visit https://www.farmers.gov/working-with-us/taxes to find information about preparing for tax season, filing your taxes, working with USDA, avoiding scams, and many other resources.
