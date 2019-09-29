The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and South Dakota Wheat Commission recently hosted a group of nine members of the 2019 Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. Sec. of Agriculture Kim Vanneman and Reid Christopherson, executive director of the South Dakota Wheat Commission co-signed a letter of intent with Tony Yi-Chuen Shu, executive director of the Taiwan Flour Mills Association and Jerry Chang, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Denver.
The letter of intent is for the purchase of 66.1 million bushels of U.S. wheat between 2020-2021. The value is estimated to be $576 million. In 2018, Taiwan ranked as the fifth largest market for U.S. corn and wheat, sixth largest market for U.S. beef, and seventh largest market for U.S. soybeans. More than 25% of Taiwan’s total agricultural imports come from the United States. The group also visited Oklahoma and Idaho.
“I look forward to the continued partnership with Taiwan,” Vanneman said. “The economic ties with Taiwan have continued to grow over the years, benefiting all wheat farmers in the United States.”
