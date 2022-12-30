Naomi Blohm

The clash continues between bullish underlying grain fundamentals which are keeping corn and soybean prices at historically higher levels, and the bearish threat of higher interest rates killing future demand. It is not normal for bull markets to last more than two years, so I encourage you to start to think about your timing of cash sales for grain in the bin and for pricing out 2023 production.

While pinning a market price high is nearly impossible, and with so many swirling geo-political activities, constant weather variables and general supply and demand scenarios unfolding, marketing your grain in 2023 may prove to be challenging. Regardless, I encourage you to not fall into the trap of “store and ignore.” As the calendar flips to 2023, here are four upcoming market notions to be aware of, to help you with the timing of selling your corn and beans in the bin.

