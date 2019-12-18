Syngenta is donating $1,500 to the Garden City, Kansas, chapter of the National FFA Organization, concluding a season-long campaign at the Garden City and Scott City, Kansas, Grow More Experience sites. As the number of open agricultural jobs continues to outpace the number of educated professionals available to fill them, the funds support ongoing training and programming for future agricultural leaders in local communities.
The donation amount is based on the number of visitors who registered at Syngenta field events hosted at the company’s Grow More Experience and Golden Harvest Agronomy in Action sites this year.
The Grow More Experience and Agronomy in Action site events provided visitors with educational opportunities including hands-on agronomic trials and product demonstrations. Supported by teams of local agronomic experts, each site exhibited the latest agricultural technology—showcasing how Syngenta seeks to accelerate innovation by addressing the local environmental and economic needs of growers.
