Syngenta, Greensboro, North Carolina, announced its corn herbicide, Acuron GT, has been registered by the Environmental Protection Agency for post-emergence use in glyphosate-tolerant corn and will be available for use this season, subject to state approvals.
Acuron GT combines the proven performance of Halex GT corn herbicide with the active ingredient bicyclopyrone, which helps Acuron GT provide enhanced post-emergence control of yield-robbing weeds and longer-lasting residual in glyphosate-tolerant corn. It is designed for higher-level control of large-seeded broadleaves such as giant ragweed, morningglory and cocklebur and pigweed species like Palmer amaranth and waterhemp, said Ryan Lins, a Syngenta research and development scientist in Minnesota.
The powerful combination of four active ingredients and three sites of action in Acuron GT also helps growers manage difficult weeds longer into the season, which helps fully protect yield potential and minimize the weed seed bank for next year’s crop.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.SyngentaUS.com/AcuronGT.
