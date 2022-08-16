syngenta-logo.png

Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC and Atticus LLC announced Aug. 11 they have settled all claims and counterclaims in the lawsuit between Syngenta and Atticus.

Details of the settlement agreement are confidential. Both parties agree that valid intellectual property rights are important to the industry and should be respected. Atticus will continue to offer for sale its azoxystrobin products. Azoxystrobin is a fungicide used to protect plants and crops from fungal diseases.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.