Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC and Atticus LLC announced Aug. 11 they have settled all claims and counterclaims in the lawsuit between Syngenta and Atticus.
Details of the settlement agreement are confidential. Both parties agree that valid intellectual property rights are important to the industry and should be respected. Atticus will continue to offer for sale its azoxystrobin products. Azoxystrobin is a fungicide used to protect plants and crops from fungal diseases.
Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group, aims to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture science and crop solutions. Technologies enable farmers to make better use of limited agricultural resources.
Based in Cary, NC, Atticus, LLC is an American-owned and independently operated company. Driven by grassroots experience, Atticus focuses on long-term decisions that benefit retail distribution, the beautification of surroundings and the protection of essential infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.