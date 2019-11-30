Women involved in agriculture should make plans to attend the “Surviving to Thriving: Care for Yourself to Care for the Farm – Women in Ag Workshop” to be held on Monday, Dec. 9 at the K-State Agricultural Research Center in Hays, 1232 240th Avenue.
Registration and supper begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program will be from 6:00 to 8:30. Come listen to Will Stutterheim with the Fort Hay State University Kelly Center talk about his experiences with the farm crisis and mental health; Kaley Conner with High Plains Mental Health will give tips on nurturing your mental health; Berny Unruh with Cottonwood Extension will discuss healthy eating for the busy farm family; and Meagan Cramer with Kansas Farm Bureau will finish out the evening sharing organizational tips on bullet journaling and organizing your brain.
Advance registration is requested by Dec. 4 to the Ellis County Conservation District at 785-628-3081, extension 3. A $5 fee for the meal can be made payable in advance to the Conservation District at 2715 Canterbury, Hays, Kansas 67601, or at the event. A meal cannot be guaranteed for those who don’t register in advance.
The workshop is sponsored by Ellis Co. Farm Bureau, Ellis Co. Conservation District, Farm Service Agency, High Plains Mental Health, K-State Research and Extension Cottonwood District and the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service.
