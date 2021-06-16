The Kansas Office of Rural Prosperity is joining organizations from across the state to promote a new survey being conducted by the Institute for Policy & Social Research at the University of Kansas on broadband access and affordability in Kansas.
The survey will gather data on availability, quality and affordability of internet service in Kansas. The information provided by individual Kansans will help identify the populations that lack reliable and affordable internet access, which is vital information for the state’s strategic efforts to bring quality and accessible internet access to every Kansan.
The survey is open to all current Kansas residents and takes about 15 minutes to complete. It is open through June and July. Participation is voluntary and confidential. Taking and sharing this survey will help ensure that the internet needs of Kansans in all corners of the state are effectively represented.
