Agriculture affects our daily lives in many ways. From the food we eat to the strength of local economies, agriculture is a cornerstone of American life.
COVID-19 has disrupted Missouri’s agricultural industry through lower, unstable commodity prices, strain on the food supply chain and changes in consumer purchasing habits.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has provided additional funding to the Missouri Small Business Development Centers to increase business support capacity. Designated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the funding allows Missouri SBDC, a program of University of Missouri Extension, to expand services and partnerships to mitigate risks stemming from COVID-19.
“As our teams looked for ways to help agriculture continue to thrive in our state, an interdisciplinary partnership between University of Missouri Extension and Missouri SBDC was a natural fit,” said MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart. “We’re eager to see how these two groups will support Missouri’s agriculture businesses in this uncertain time.”
Missouri SBDC, MU Extension agriculture and environment specialists, and MU Extension agricultural economists will combine expertise and resources to serve Missouri agriculture. The partnership will be formally known as the Missouri SBDC for Agriculture, Food and Forestry.
Missouri SBDC and MU Extension A&E’s work will focus on assisting businesses with moving forward from the recent disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. From financial management education to business model pivots and value proposition identification, faculty across the state will provide assistance and access to resources to strengthen Missouri’s agricultural businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.