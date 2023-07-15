Suppes assumes role as Wheat Foods Council chairman

Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
Former U.S. Wheat Associates Chairman Ron Suppes was seated as chairman of the Wheat Foods Councilduring the organization’s recent summer board meeting in Denver. The Dighton, Kansas, producer has been a Kansas Wheat commissioner for two decades. He has also served as chairman of the Wheat Innovation Center Research Foundation.
Suppes, who was USW chairman in 2007-2008, has traveled to several foreign markets with USW. He’s helped promote U.S. wheat in more than 30 countries. Although his involvement with the WFC is focused on creating demand for wheat in the domestic market, Suppes recognizes the roles each play.
“For wheat farmers, the difference each of these groups make is dramatic,” Suppes said. “I’ve been involved with U.S. Wheat Associates for many years and have seen firsthand the value of the work it does in international markets. I have also experienced how the Wheat Foods Council works to promote the wheat we grow.”
Suppes will serve a one-year term as WFC chairman. As a wheat farmer, he brings animportant perspective to the WFC leadership spot.
“Ron has already been an integral part of our work and he also provides some continuity to the chairman position,” said WFC President Tim O’Connor, “The Wheat Foods Council is a unique organization. Our membership includes the entire wheat value chain. We are made up of millers, bakers, ingredient suppliers and equipment companies. But grower organizations and growers like Ron are also important pieces of our membership. We are excited to have a wheat farmer like Ron help push us forward.”
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.
