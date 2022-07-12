Enjoy a day of family fun at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces. On July 16, the museum is hosting “Summertime on the Farm” featuring yard games, trolley rides, activities, food, and music.
Admission is $10 per carload and includes all the museum's regular offerings. The day begins with a bicycle parade for children 12 and under at 10 a.m. The parade across the bridge and around the South 20 portion of the museum campus includes prizes. Registration for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. There will also be wool spinning demonstrations and blacksmithing demonstrations, weather permitting.
For more information, call 575-522-4100. No pets, please.
