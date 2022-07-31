Heat was probably the biggest story in the month of July as even monthly records were set in parts of the United States. It is typical to get some heat in July, but this was certainly extreme heat.

Regina Bird.jpg

Interestingly enough, it was hot not only in the Plains, but across a lot of the U.S. Parts of the United Kingdom even experienced record breaking heat during the month including the warmest temperature ever recorded there (40.3 degrees Celsius or 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) if confirmed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.