AgGrad nominations for their second cohort of the "AgGrad 30 Under 30" program soon close. Submit nominations for worthy candidates at 30under30.ag. The deadline is Jan. 31. There is no charge. This program was created by AgGrad Founder Tim Hammerich to celebrate the up-and-comers and people that the agriculture community should know—they're the future executives and influencers to watch in the agribusiness community and beyond.
The AgGrad 30 Under 30 are making an impact through their contributions in their career, community, and to the industry at large. The winners will be announced March 2020 on AgGrad's social media channels and featured in a special print and online publication.
"We are very excited to shine the spotlight on the young professionals shaping the future of agriculture,” says Hammerich. “The individuals that will be recognized through this program are at the forefront of agriculture and will one day be the leaders in agribusiness, research, advocacy, entrepreneurship, production, and sustainability.”
AgGrad was established in 2015 with the mission of “helping young professionals find their place in modern agriculture.” The company accomplishes this mission by providing blog posts, career profiles, “AgGrad Live” (a Facebook Live show), and a weekly podcast called the “Future of Agriculture.” All is provided at zero cost to students and young professionals and supported by participating agribusinesses.
To nominate someone for AgGrad 30 Under 30, visit 30under30.ag. For sponsorship and advertising opportunities or more information on AgGrad, contact Tim Hammerich at Tim@AgGrad.com or 512-643-1556.
