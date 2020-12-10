The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust and Bousman Livestock Inc. have partnered to permanently conserve 1,295 acres in the Upper Green River Valley, just east of Boulder, Wyoming.
The Bousman family initiated a conservation easement on the ranch in 2017. Their desire to conserve the property rests in the agricultural and wildlife values inherent to the ranch, and a pressing need to prevent fragmentation due to development. The ranch is made up of several original Green River Valley homesteads, and has been in the Bousman family since the 1940s. Supported by the agricultural conservation easement, the Bousman family intends to steward the ranch as a livestock operation until retirement, when it will remain in the family and in production.
Brad Bousman noted, “I am relieved that the ranch is protected from subdividers and will continue into the future as an agricultural operation.”
Nestled between the Wind River and Wyoming mountain ranges, the ranch provides majestic views and critical wildlife habitat for deer, moose, and pronghorn. The property is home to ½ mile of Boulder Creek and three small ponds, which sustain fish and waterfowl populations. The ranch is also an important resource for Wyoming sage grouse, the entirety of the property being in Core Area, with several Wyoming Game and Fish identified lek sites nearby.
The conservation easement was funded in part by the Natural Resource Conservation Service and the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resource Trust. The WSGLT appreciates the continued commitment and partnership of NRCS and WWNRT to conserving working agricultural landscapes in Wyoming. With the Bousman Livestock Inc. conservation easement completed, WSGLT hold conservation easements on more than 72,000 acres under conservation easement in Sublette County and over 284,000 acres statewide.
