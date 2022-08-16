ac8f51b00-c0ld-r7_w144.jpg

The REALTORS Land Institute has announced that Tobias (Toby) Stutzman, broker associate with United Country Stutzman Realty and Auction of Ulysses, Kansas, has officially joined the ranks of those holding the Accredited Land Consultant designation.

The institute provides the expertise, camaraderie, and resources that are the foundation for all land real estate professionals to become the best in the business.

