The REALTORS Land Institute has announced that Tobias (Toby) Stutzman, broker associate with United Country Stutzman Realty and Auction of Ulysses, Kansas, has officially joined the ranks of those holding the Accredited Land Consultant designation.
The institute provides the expertise, camaraderie, and resources that are the foundation for all land real estate professionals to become the best in the business.
“It is an honor to have achieved this designation,” Stutzman said. “As I continue the processes of uniting buyers and sellers, I am aware that this accomplishment was made possible by the trust and confidence that previous buyers and sellers held in me, and for that I am extremely grateful.”
The REALTORS Land Institute confers the Accredited Land Consultant designation only to its members who meet the rigorous knowledge and experience requirements. The ALC Designation is recognized throughout the industry as the pinnacle of achievement for land real estate professionals.
Stutzman is now among the most dedicated land professionals from around the globe, joining an elite group of over 500 land specialists who hold the designation. In addition to subscribing to the REALTORS Code of Ethics, ALCs support the high standards of conduct and experience that directly relate to their specialty. As an ALC, Stutzman has access to the best industry knowledge, an unprecedented network of fellow land professionals, and a variety of resources to help best serve his clients.
Stutzman specializes in farm and ranch land sales throughout Kansas, Colorado, and Oklahoma.
