Guidelines for healthy living that are important in normal times are especially valuable in times of potential crisis, such as the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, around the world.
Kansas State University Research and Extension has compiled numerous publications and more information to help people take care of themselves and others during times of crisis. See the complete list of resources online at www.ksre.k-state.edu/news/stories/about-us/covid-19-extension.html.
One document, “Strategies to help you cope,” available at https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/MF3422.pdf, provides common-sense steps that anyone can take to remain healthy. The online publication also includes coping strategies for farmers and ranchers, who are dealing with tight profit margins.
