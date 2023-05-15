Nebraska stock dog

NCTA Stock Dog Team members Kira Piefer of Etters, Pennsylvania, and Brooke Jensen of Sanborn, Minnesota, competed recently at the Heartstrong Classic in Yuma, Colorado. (Courtesy photo.)

The Stock Dog Team is one of many team opportunities for students at NCTA. It offers students the chance to train herding dogs. Team members practice with their dogs twice weekly on a variety of hoof stock. Veterinary Technology instructor Leighlynn Obermiller coaches the team. An NCTA alumnus herself, Obermiller got her start with stock dogs while attending school to become a licensed veterinary technician.

“Working with dogs has always been a passion of mine, and training a herding dog was something I really wanted to do; I just never knew where to start. Through my time as a team member, I learned and grew as a handler and trainer, and now I get to give that opportunity to others,” shared Obermiller.

