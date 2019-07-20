Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig reminds farmers and landowners that they can still sign up for 2019 cost share funds to help install nutrient reduction practices around the state. The funds can be used to off-set the cost of cover crops, no-till/strip till or a nitrification inhibitor, which help improve soil health, reduce erosion and improve water quality.
Farmers who are planting cover crops for the first time are eligible for $25 per acre through the cost share fund. Farmers who have already experienced the benefits of using cover crops and are continuing the practice can receive $15 per acre. Growers using no-till or strip till for the first time to reduce soil erosion and input costs are eligible for $10 per acre. Using a nitrapyrin nitrification inhibitor to apply fall fertilizer makes farmers eligible for $3 per acre through the cost share fund.
Cost share funding through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is limited to 160 acres per farmer or landowner. Farmers can apply now through their local Soil and Water Conservation District offices.
