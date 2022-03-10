Lindsay Corporation, Omaha, Nebraska, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, has hired Michael Stern, former head of The Climate Corporation and digital farming for the crop science division of Bayer, as an innovation advisor.
Stern will serve as a direct advisor to Lindsay's President and CEO Randy Wood, providing input on Lindsay's technology product portfolio, product marketing and development, mergers and acquisitions and industry partnerships.
"I have a passion for helping the world's farmers utilize technologies to feed a growing population while minimizing the impact on the environment and Lindsay is sharply focused on developing solutions that support sustainable growing practices," Stern said. "I'm honored and excited to join Lindsay in its commitment to driving innovation to achieve this goal."
