Steffes Group is celebrating its 60th anniversary of providing commitment and responsibility in the work and services we provide to our friends and neighbors of business. Each year Steffes sees incredible growth and this year was no different. Steffes Group has three generations of the Steffes family working for the company who will attending the celebration.
“Sixty years in the business has allowed us to demonstrate trust, the foundation of our business, to those we serve both internally and externally in the company,” said Scott Steffes, president of Steffes Group.
Steffes Group will be holding a ribbon cutting celebration with employees and partners on Oct. 22 at the Steffes Group office at 24400 MN-22, Litchfield, Minnesota.
