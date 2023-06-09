Barge Photo VI - Lock and Dam 25 (12-7-17) (3).jpeg

Waiting barges. (Photo by David Murray.)

Mike Steenhoek has served as executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition since it was formed in 2007 by the United Soybean Board, the American Soybean Association, and 13 state soybean boards. The STC exists to promote a cost effective, reliable and competitive transportation system that serves the agriculture industry.

Mike Steenhoek.jpeg

Mike Steenhoek.  (Courtesy photo.)

As executive director, Steenhoek’s responsibilities include communicating the importance of transportation issues to soybean growers and processors; establishing and executing the organization’s strategic direction; and building collaborations with other affected industries.

