The State Conservation Commission will meet at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3. The meeting will take place at the Kansas Water Office in the Landon State Office Building, 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404 in Topeka. The meeting is open to the public.
The State Conservation Commission consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas' natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state's renewable resources.
To request a copy of the agenda, please contact the KDA Division of Conservation at 785-564-6620 or kda.doc@ks.gov. If special accommodations are needed, please contact the agency three days in advance of the meeting date.
