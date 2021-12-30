The State Association of Kansas Watersheds’ 71st annual meeting is to be held in the Hotel Topeka at City Center on Feb. 1 to 2, 2022. Barb Oltjen, president of SAKW, from Robinson, will preside over the meeting that will bring together representatives from the 74 watershed districts in Kansas, many state and federal agencies, organizations and individuals.
The meeting starts off with a keynote address from Attorney General Derek Schmidt who has been asked to comment on how the redefining of the Waters of the United States jurisdictional authority of past years might challenge the WOTUS proposed jurisdictional authority of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers today.
Due to popular demand from 2020, the entire contingent of registered guests will be shuttled to the State Capital for a two-hour meet and greet session to include a catered barbecue lunch with state legislators and other invited guests.
The second day of the conference will begin with a keynote address from Dan Sebert, National Watershed Coalition executive director. Sebert has been asked to speak on partnerships of the past and how to build on those for the future.
NWC Chairwoman Lisa Knauf, representing the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, will accompany Sebert to Topeka to give attendees a “dynamic duo” of Watershed Conservation Partnership presentations.
A panel composed of Tom Schumann, Kansas regulatory director from the Corps of Engineers; Scott Satterwaite, KDHE; and Brock Emmert, Watershed Institute, will lead the discussion and receive questions on subjects such as Intermittent Stream Assessment, Water Quality Certification and availability of mitigation credits through in lieu of fee and banking procedures.
Information on annual meeting registration, motel reservations, resolutions listings, and the complete meeting agenda can be found on the SAKW website at www.sakw.org. Additional questions about the annual meeting can be directed to SAKW Executive Director Herbert R. Graves Jr. at 785-263-6033 or sakwwatersheds@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.