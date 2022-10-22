20221019-bulb-1.jpg

If you think autumn is the time to put away your gardening tools for the year, think again. It’s bulb-planting time.

“Daffodils, tulips and hyacinths won’t greet you in the spring if they’re not planted in the fall,” said David Trinklein, horticulture specialist for University of Missouri Extension. Spring-flowering bulbs need 10 to 14 weeks of cool temperatures to induce flowering.

