The deadline is approaching to order conservation tree seedlings from your local Natural Resources District.
During this especially snowy winter in north and west Nebraska, windbreaks have played an important role in the protecting livestock. Windbreaks provide benefits to feedlots, pastures, and calving areas by reducing wind speeds and sheltering animals from the harsh elements. This not only reduces stress and mortality but decreases feed requirements saving the producer money and resources.
As windbreaks age, NRD foresters suggest rehabbing existing windbreaks or designing plans for a new planting. The NRD Conservation Tree Program offers landowners an inexpensive way to protect their property. NRD staff and foresters work with landowners to select the right trees for the property, design the space and many NRDs can even plant them for you.
Each NRD program varies, but possible tree program services include planting, weed barrier installation or weed control, and drip irrigation. Popular species sell out fast, so place your order now for the best selection. For more information on cost share availability or to place an order, contact your local NRD or visit www.nrdnet.org and select “Find Your NRD.”
