The deadline is approaching to order conservation tree seedlings from your local Natural Resources District.

During this especially snowy winter in north and west Nebraska, windbreaks have played an important role in the protecting livestock. Windbreaks provide benefits to feedlots, pastures, and calving areas by reducing wind speeds and sheltering animals from the harsh elements. This not only reduces stress and mortality but decreases feed requirements saving the producer money and resources.

