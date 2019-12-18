American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union recently wrapped up its annual fall speech contest series at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
This marks the 75th year of the AFR Speech Contest. Each year, the contest encourages young Oklahomans to hone their public speaking ability through district contests. All students, grades fourth through 12th, are eligible to compete.
Varying by grade level, this year’s speech categories are AFR/OFU, Ag Advocacy and Policy, Agribusiness, Natural Resources, and Science. Nearly 500 students competed in AFR district speech contests this fall, resulting in 130 finalists advancing to the state contest. For more information about the 2019 AFR Speech Contest, contact AFR/OFU Youth Coordinator Vanessa Wiebe at 405-218-5561 or vanessa.wiebe@afrmic.com.
