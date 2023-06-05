Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Bo Fox and Robert Pemberton, along with local Anderson County investigators, recovered 225 bales of alfalfa, 10 tons of livestock feed and other livestock related equipment, amounting to over $32,000 of stolen property.
During an intensive fraud investigation, information led special rangers and Anderson County officials to a residence near Cayuga. While inspecting the residence, hay, feed and equipment were discovered that matched the description of previously reported stolen property to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Hubbard Police Department.
