The 39th annual Southern Rocky Mountain Agricultural Conference and Trade Show will be offered Feb. 2 to 4 in a virtual format and a live show.
The virtual show will be all three days and trade show, in a live format, from Feb. 2 to 3, at the Ski Hi Park in the McMullen Building, Monte Vista, Colorado.
The three-day virtual conference is sponsored by Colorado State University Extension and Colorado Ag Experiment Station. There is a $60 charge for participating in all three days of the conference, or attendees can pay $30 per day. Registration is available at https://www.coloradopotato.org/agconference/ and payment is accepted by Paypal. Registrants will receive the Zoom link for each day the day before the conference.
The program will include topics from water, grazing and beef reproduction rates, soil health, labor and crop stress mitigation. The conference would be from 8 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m. each day. Registration questions can be addressed to Maxine Lujan at 719-852-7381 or email Maxine.Lujan@ColoState.edu.
The trade show, which is free, is sponsored by Monte Vista Chamber of Commerce and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2 to 3. Information about the show is available at the chamber of commerce at 719-852-2731.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.