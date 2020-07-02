South Dakota State Fair open class livestock and static exhibit entries are now open. Exhibit books and entry information can be found online at sdstatefair.com.
“The State of South Dakota is open for business and we are happy to have exhibitors from surrounding states join us for the 2020 South Dakota State Fair,” says Lt. Gov. and Interim Secretary of Agriculture Larry Rhoden. “However, we want to make sure South Dakota exhibitors get a first shot at showcasing exhibits in their home state. It is looking to be a great event and we look forward to seeing everyone at the fair.”
The South Dakota State Fair anticipates a high volume of open class livestock entries this year. South Dakota residents entering livestock will be given preference up to July 15. Entries submitted after July 15 will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis—time and date of entry—until all spaces are filled. The Aug. 1 deadline for entries and late fee schedule will still apply to all exhibitors.
The static exhibitor entry deadline is July 31, with the exception of literature being July 17.
Exhibitors are encouraged to use the online entry process available at sdstatefair.com.
