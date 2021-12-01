The South Dakota Grassland Coalition annual meeting will be held on Dec. 14 in Pierre. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at Richie Z’s BBQ at 401 S. Central Avenue. Scheduled to speak is Glenn Elzinga, Alderspring Ranch. The topics Elzinga will cover include the metrics of soil health; how we can insulate ourselves against weather; how wolves, Jim Gerrish, and prime ribeyes turned a ranch around; and the what, when, how and why of grassland diversity.
Elzinga will also tell his story of purchasing a worn-out ranch in central Idaho and over time creating healthy land and a viable organic grass-fed beef retail business.
His presentation will include the importance of soil health and wellness for cattle and people. He will reinforce the importance of animals on grassland as critical components for agriculture, as food provides sustenance. You can learn more about Alderspring Ranch and Elzinga at www.alderspring.com.
Registration and coffee at 9:30 a.m., Elzinga begins at 10 a.m., lunch at noon, and the annual meeting agenda will begin at 12:45 p.m. The meal and meeting are free to all SDGC Members. For others interested in attending the cost is just $35 and includes a one-year membership to the SDGC. Please RSVP to Judge Jessop by Dec. 10 by email at jljessop@kennebectelephone.com or by calling 605-280-0127.
