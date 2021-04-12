Cecil O’Brate, president of American Warrior, Inc., an oil and gas producer with headquarters in Garden City, Kansas, announced that Gov. Kristi Noem, of South Dakota will be the keynote speaker at the Mid-Year Conference of the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association April 15.
“Gov. Noem has provided exceptional leadership for South Dakota—and the entire country—as a state representative, a U.S. Congresswoman, and now governor,” said Cecil O’Brate, American Warrior. “Her rural roots, strong work ethic, and support of free enterprise mirror our Kansas values, and we’re excited to hear her vision.”
“We are very excited to have Gov. Noem visit our state and share her perspectives on the current state of the oil and gas sector as well as her view on the future of the country,” shared Ed Cross, president of KIOGA.
Born, raised, and still living on a ranch in South Dakota, Noem continues to be a guiding force for conservatives and rural America through the dramatic transition of federal power in Washington, D.C. She has been an outspoken critic of increased taxes, government growth, federal intrusion and opaque government.
Noem has led South Dakota through the COVID-19 public health emergency with a pragmatic, conservative approach, trusting the people of South Dakota to make their own health decisions while preserving freedom, education, and the economy of South Dakota. She never ordered a single business or church to close, never issued a statewide shelter-in-place order, and instead continued to prioritize in-person instruction in public schools. As such, South Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate in the entire country at 3.1%.
Noem has been married to her husband, Bryon, for 29 years, and together they have three children.
The KIOGA Mid-Year Annual Dinner will be held the evening of April 15 in Garden City, Kansas, at the home of American Warrior, Inc.
