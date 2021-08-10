South Dakota FFA members are being recognized for hard work and career success through the National FFA Proficiency Award program. Proficiency awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward future careers. Nationally there are 45 award areas, ranging from fruit production to beef and swine entrepreneurship.
State FFA Proficiency winners submit their applications to the national level and four members in each category are selected to advance and interview at the national level. Finalists will give a presentation on their project over Zoom to judges and the winners will be announced and recognized on stage during the National FFA Convention. South Dakota’s national proficiency finalists are Matea Gordon, Sturgis, agriscience research-integrated systems; and Kaylee Bosma, Lennox-Sundstrom, poultry production-entrepreneurship.
Finalists receive a travel stipend to assist with expenses as a special project of the South Dakota FFA Foundation, sponsored by South Dakota Poultry Industries Association, Valley Queen Cheese, Josh Johnson, and Terry Jaspers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.