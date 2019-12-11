The South Dakota FFA Foundation is celebrating a $10,000 sponsorship from Dakota Access Pipeline, LLC. The funds will benefit local youth across the South Dakota through support of the State FFA Convention in Brookings. Dakota Access Pipeline is making similar donations to the FFA Foundation in North Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.
The support of this major event, where over 2,000 South Dakota high school 7-12th grade FFA members gather to practice career skills, listen to motivational speakers, interact with agriculture industry representatives and receive recognition for their achievements throughout the year will make a big impact on our youth. It will further FFA’s vision of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture for South Dakota.
“We greatly appreciate Energy Transfer’s investment in building leaders, growing communities, and strengthening South Dakota agriculture through the SD FFA Foundation. Their support will have a ripple effect that will enhance our individual FFA members’ leadership development,” said Gerri Ann Eide, SD FFA Foundation executive director. “This partnership will allow us to provide valuable student opportunities, and we are pleased to highlight the great work we can achieve together.”
After starting service in 2017, Dakota Access Pipeline donated $65,000 to the South Dakota FFA Foundation which benefited chapters in the thirteen counties the pipeline crosses. The donation assisted with individual chapter curriculum implementation, stewardship programs, and membership and traveling expenses. The pipeline traverses approximately 274 miles across in South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.