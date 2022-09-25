0926MidwestWesternRegionalRoundup1Pix.jpg

Nate Franzén presents a check to Gerri Eide and the state FFA officers at the South Dakota State Fair.(Photo courtesy of SD FFA Foundation.)

First Dakota National Bank made a $75,000 commitment to the South Dakota FFA Foundation during the Elle King and Josh Turner concert at the South Dakota State Fair. The announcement was part of First Dakota National Bank’s celebration of one and a half centuries as South Dakota's original bank.

Funds, provided over a five-year time frame, will grow the capacity of the SD FFA to build leaders, grow communities and strengthen agriculture for South Dakota. Building partnerships in support of local and state agriculture education is critical.

