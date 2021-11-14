The FFA jacket is the team "uniform" to be worn at all official FFA events and competitions and a physical reminder of the personal accomplishments achieved through the organization—a symbol of commitment and dedication for all who wear the corduroy. Ideally, each FFA member has his or her own jacket; however, members come from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds, and many of them cannot finance an FFA jacket. Chapter-owned jackets that FFA members can borrow as needed can help in these situations for generations of students.
Farm Credit Services of America, as a special project of the South Dakota FFA Foundation, has provided funding for five FFA chapters to receive sets of 10 FFA jackets for their chapters. Through a competitive application process of the South Dakota FFA Foundation, the following FFA chapters have been selected to receive the Farm Credit Services of America funds: Alcester-Hudson, Gregory County, Kadoka, Montrose and Timber Lake.
South Dakota FFA Foundation Executive Director Gerri Ann Eide says, “Having chapter-owned jackets will help encourage students to become involved and give FFA a try. They can experience the pride, dignity and honor of wearing a blue corduroy FFA jacket, as well as be inspired to become more involved and purchase their own jacket. We are so thankful for Farm Credit Services of America’s commitment to help local FFA chapters meet these needs.”
The South Dakota FFA Foundation supports the interests of FFA members, creating awareness of agriculture careers, agri-business opportunities and the needs of a growing and diversified industry. The foundation also financially supports leadership development for 8,000 South Dakota agriculture education students, supports 102 FFA chapters and members; and rewards FFA members and chapters for their successes.
