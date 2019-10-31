Souter Limestone, Gore, Oklahoma, has high quality, high calcium agricultural lime, the company has installed a new lime processing plant and tripled its available dry storage with inventory in stock for pick-up or delivery service. The company provides agricultural lime for large and small applications for fields, pastures, food plots or gardens that can all benefit from soil pH correction. Fertilizer can be improved by as much as 50% by applying ag lime in less than ideal acidity conditions. Applying lime to soil can improve root systems, plant structures and increase microbial activity. For more information call 918-489-5589 or visit www. oklahomalimestone.com.
