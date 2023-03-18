Sorghum United to feature UN FAO liaison director

Sorghum United will host the director of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization North American Liaison Office on March 22 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Jocelyn Brown-Hall is based in Washington, D.C., and a special dinner honor the United Nations International Year of Millets will be conducted in conjunction with the North American Global Sorghum Processing and Investment Summit taking place at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln. The dinner is cosponsored by the University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Sorghum United CEO Nate Blum recognized the importance of Brown-Hall’s visit.
“The FAO has rightly elevated the importance of sorghum and millets in regard to food security, nutrition, water, wildlife, and soil health benefits on the world stage through the International Year of Millets,” Blum said. “This is an opportunity to showcase agriculture in Nebraska to the United Nations. To our knowledge this will be the first visit to Nebraska by an official delegation from the United Nations FAO.”
Brown-Hall will keynote the invitation-only dinner. She will discuss the International Year of Millets and the opportunities for Nebraska producers in fast-growing markets for sorghum and millets-based consumer products in the food, fuel and fiber industries. To request an invitation, email sorghumunited@gmail.com.
Participants may also register for the North American Globe Sorghum Processing and Investment Summit for free at www.eventbrite.com (keyword sorghumunited.) The summit will feature 25 sorghum and millets-based businesses from around the world seeking partnerships to expand operations in North America.
“High value markets for climate-smart and health sorghum and millets-based consumer products are growing rapidly,” Blum said. “It is important that agriculturalists in the American Midwest leverage this opportunity to diversify cropping systems and economic opportunities for their farms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.