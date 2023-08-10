Sorghum U Wheat U 2023 took place on Aug. 9 in Wichita, Kansas—with a diverse group of producers in attendance. The event kicked off with a farmer panel that was moderated by Craig Meeker. The panelists included Michael Peters, Brant Peterson, Kent Winter and Brett Oelke. Breakout speakers included Allan Fritz, Brent Bean, Brant Peterson, Sarah Lancaster, Josh Lofton, Michael O’Dea, Jeff Whitworth, Michael Bahr, Kelsey Onofre and Randall Varnell.
Ross Janssen, chief meteorologist at KWCH in Wichita, was the keynote luncheon speaker. He spoke about Kansas weather and what farmers can expect for future weather conditions.
(0) comments
