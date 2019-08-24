The soil science community now has a new instrument available in their carbon toolbox: a sophisticated yet simple way to measure biological carbon dioxide emissions. Mount Vernon, Maine-based Solvita IRTH reports the quantity of CO2 naturally released from moist biological samples such as soil, plant litter, compost and more.
The instrument is specifically designed for soil ecologists, conservationists and carbon researchers investigating carbon transformation. The invention builds on more than 30 years of research and development in microbial respiration including the successful and widely used Solvita probes. Whereas Solvita probes are designed to test large quantities of samples accurately in 24 hours, IRTH enables a single sample to be closely examined over minutes to days. And while Solvita probes are application-specific, IRTH expands the practice to enable studies in soil respiration (such as for soil health), decay of plant material (such as leaves, grass clippings or crop-residues), spoilage of foodstuffs (such as grains and vegetables) or compost stability.
IRTH’s nucleus is a smart lid and it starts assessing respiration as soon as the sample is enclosed and the unit is powered. The CO2-sensitive lid, designed to fit premium-quality Schott glassware, contains a wide-range infrared cell capable of applications in highly variable environments. For more information, see a representative or visit www.solvita.com/IRTH/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.