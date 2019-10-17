More and more farmers and rural landowners are seeking information on how to rebuild their soil health to boost their profitability as well as their land’s long-term productivity. Whether they’re well versed in regenerative agriculture or brand new to the concept, there’s something for everyone at the 2020 Soil Health U & Trade Show, Jan. 22 and 23, at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina, Kansas.
This third year of Soil Health U will cover two days of speakers, breakout sessions, producer panels and a trade show, all bringing industry knowledge and forward thinking to attendees.
Already slated to speak are Ray Archuleta, agroecologist and founding partner of Understanding Ag. Archuleta will join our other keynote speakers, Lance Gunderson, president of Regen Ag Lab, and Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, president and CEO of Regenerative Agriculture Alliance.
Soil Health U registration is open, at www.soilhealthu.net. Early Bird registration fee is $75 until Nov. 18. After that, the regular registration fee of $125 applies. And Student Registration is just $50. Planning to bring a group of neighbors to Soil Health U? Call 620-227-1834 and ask about discount registrations for parties of 5 or more on the same payment.
Soil Health U & Trade Show is sponsored by High Plains Journal.
Since 1949 High Plains Journal has been the weekly source for news, markets and commentary for farmers and ranchers in 12 states across the Plains. From the Dakotas to Texas, rural leaders and influencers #RideWithUs in print, online at www.hpj.com, and now via our podcast “HPJ Talk.” Our slate of educational events now includes: Soil Health U, Cattle U, Sorghum U, Wheat U, Alfalfa U, Row Crop U and now Cotton U.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.