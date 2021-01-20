At the root of it, soil health begins with the farmers who steward the land and natural resources entrusted to their care.
This year, High Plains Journal will honor two individuals who have distinguished themselves as outstanding stewards of the soil at its virtual Soil Health U–Keynote Conversations, Jan. 21.
Soil Health U Regenerative Woman of the Year
Amy Seiger, director of Soil Health with the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, will be the first Soil Health U Regenerative Woman of the Year. Seiger is a well-known champion for soil health and the farmers she works with each day.
“Amy is a driving force in the state of Oklahoma promoting soil health,” said Nicol Ragland, photographer and filmmaker from Jones, Oklahoma. “Coming from a farming family herself, she realized the importance at a very early age and has devoted her life to the work ever since.” Seiger’s outreach, her one-on-one conservation consultations with constituents shows her long-term commitment to the cause and the people on the land. For her work, Seiger has also received the Natural Resources Award from the Chickasaw Nation Office of Natural Resources.
“Amy is an asset to Oklahoma farmers and ranchers due to her work with the Conservation Commission, helping to increase awareness of soil health.” said Jimmy Emmons, Leedey, Oklahoma, farmer and one of the three keynote speakers slated for this year’s virtual event Jan. 21. “Amy is well-deserving of this recognition and I’m proud of the difference she continues to make.”
Soil Health U Young Regenerative Producer of the Year
Macauley “Mac” Kincaid, Kincaid Farms, Jasper, Missouri, will be the first Soil Health U Young Regenerative Producer of the Year. This 26-year-old man has already made a big splash in the regenerative agriculture arena quite early in his farming career. While he’s been farming alongside his grandfather and uncle since he was 14 years old, he taught himself about regenerative farming practices. He began using soil health practices to improve the water-holding capacity of his soil 4 years ago. Today, his 600-acre farm is based around regenerative agriculture principles, in order to care for Mother Earth and her inhabitants according to his Christian values.
In nominating Kincaid many of his peers echoed the sentiments that this young man’s passion for doing right by the land, and helping others along their paths, is an inspiration to all.
“Macauley has shown me more about farming than I’ve learned from any other person,” wrote Bailey Mooney, Jasper, Missouri. “The tools he’s given me to build a farm myself that is not only profitable, but also healthy and ecological, are something I feel I can really build on. He never misses an opportunity to teach about soil health and biodiversity and his passion for regenerative farming is shown through how well his farm is managed.”
“When you talk to this young man, you can feel his passion for bettering the land,” said Brett Faubion, Jasper, Missouri. “His passion, I’m pretty sure, bleeds out of him.”
Seiger and Kincaid will be formally recognized during the virtual Soil Health U—Keynote Conversations, the morning of Jan. 21. Registration for the online event can be found at www.soilhealthu.net. The cost is just $25 for non-subscribers, and free for subscribers with a code found in the print High Plains Journal. Registration is required to access the event Jan. 21, and the recordings of the presentations.
The Virtual Soil Health U is sponsored by High Plains Journal, PrairieFood, Exapta Solutions and Ward Labs.
Since 1949 High Plains Journal has been the weekly source for news, markets and commentary for farmers and ranchers in 12 states across the Plains. From the Dakotas to Texas, rural leaders, and influencers #RideWithUs in print, online at www.hpj.com, and now via our podcast “HPJ Talk.” Our slate of educational events now includes: Soil Health U, Cattle U, Sorghum U, Wheat U, Alfalfa U, Row Crop U and Cotton U.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.