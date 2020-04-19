The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are many, but one thing that hasn’t changed for Iowa’s small farmers is the need for timely, accurate information.
One way Iowans can stay informed is by listening to the Small Farm Sustainability Podcasts, a project led by Christa Hartsook, the small farms program coordinator with Farm, Food and Enterprise Development at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
New topics are featured each week, and each episode is available for free and archived, so producers can listen whenever and wherever they please.
Upcoming topics include food safety and evaluating animals in an online format versus in-person. In addition to the Small Farm Sustainability website, the podcasts are available through TuneIn, Stitcher and iHeartRADIO.
