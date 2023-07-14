U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and John Boozman, R-AR, ranking member, on July 11 announced in a joint news release that the Senate has confirmed Xochitl Torres Small to be Deputy Secretary of Agriculture.
“Ms. Torres Small’s strong, bipartisan confirmation shows what the Senate can do when it works together. Ms. Torres Small has a proven track record as a strong leader with a deep knowledge of farm, food, and rural policy. I know she will serve the department and the American people well in her new role as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture,” Chairwoman Stabenow said.
“I am pleased the Senate confirmed Ms. Torres Small to serve as U.S. Department of Agriculture’s deputy secretary. She has excelled in her leadership role as Undersecretary for Rural Development and is more than prepared to take on the responsibilities that come with being the top deputy at USDA. I congratulate Ms. Torres Small and stand ready to work with her to implement policies that will help our farmers, ranchers and rural communities succeed,” Ranking Member Boozman said.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack praised Small for her passion for agriculture in a news release. He said the granddaughter of migrant farm workers, Small experienced firsthand the challenges that many producers and rural communities face day in and day out. The hard work and determination she witnessed forms her commitment to public service and her respect for those she serves
“Under her leadership, our Rural Development team has made record progress working to drive down energy costs, improve access to high-speed internet, expand processing capacity to help America’s livestock producers attain fairer prices for their work, and provide affordable housing options for rural residents,” Vilsack said.
Since October 2021, Torres Small has served as under secretary for rural development at USDA. Effective July 14, Rural Development Chief Operating Officer Roger Glendenning will serve as acting under secretary.
Prior to joining USDA, Torres Small was a United States Representative for the fifth largest district in the country. As a Member of Congress, she served as a member of the House Agriculture Committee, the House Armed Services Committee and as chairwoman of the Oversight, Management, and Accountability Subcommittee of the House Homeland Security Committee. Small was the first woman and first person of color to represent New Mexico’s second congressional district.
Several organizations, including the National Milk Producers Federation and Corn Refiners Association applauded the confirmation in statements released by the two organizations.
“Her rich family heritage in agriculture, as well as her career in public service in Congress and at USDA, will bring valuable perspective to the position, and we know she will bring great insight and energy to her new role,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF.
John Bode, president and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association, said, “Her proven track record, dedication to food and farm policy, focus on rural prosperity, and dedication to advancing diversity will continue to propel the agriculture industry forward. We appreciate USDA’s commitment to advancing rural communities and the confirmation of Deputy Secretary Torres Small further exemplifies that commitment and understanding. We will continue to work with her to advance priorities that promote innovation, growth, and economic progress in America, specifically within the growing ag bioeconomy.”
