Xochitl Torres Small.jpeg

U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and John Boozman, R-AR, ranking member, on July 11 announced in a joint news release that the Senate has confirmed Xochitl Torres Small to be Deputy Secretary of Agriculture.

“Ms. Torres Small’s strong, bipartisan confirmation shows what the Senate can do when it works together.  Ms. Torres Small has a proven track record as a strong leader with a deep knowledge of farm, food, and rural policy. I know she will serve the department and the American people well in her new role as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture,” Chairwoman Stabenow said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.