Shur-Co, Yankton, South Dakota, has expanded its SMARTechnology product family with the addition of the Shur-Co AutoGate electric gate opener system, which opens and closes farm swing gates with the push of a button from a SMART3 remote. This system can be operated from a truck or tractor cab and it can fully open or close gates up to 16-feet wide with the press of a button. The gate opens or shuts in 10 to 15 seconds. The open-side travel limit is configurable via Shur-Co’s SMART3 app, with a maximum travel of 100 degrees. A safety feature provides automatic shutoff if the gate is obstructed. The system comes with a 20-watt solar panel for battery charging. The AutoGate kit includes a linear actuator, SMART3 remote compatibility, maintenance-free 12-volt battery, control box, solar panel and heavy duty mounting bracket. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.shurco.com.
