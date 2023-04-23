Market of Farms logo

(Courtesy photo.)

Shop Kansas Farms will hold its third Market of Farms on April 29 in Lyons featuring farmers and ranchers from across the state selling homegrown beef, pork, poultry, eggs, honey, jams, jellies and more.

“We’re excited to return to the site of our first-ever Market of Farms and celebrate the third anniversary of Shop Kansas Farms’ founding,” says Rick McNary, SKF founder. “Last year more than 1,400 people showed up to meet the people who produce their food, and we’re expecting another great turnout this year.”

